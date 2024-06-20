Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Sells 3,176 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp cut its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,738 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,176 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $12,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 971.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.29.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE IBM traded up $2.33 on Thursday, reaching $172.88. 1,483,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,524,484. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $129.18 and a one year high of $199.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.53 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. Analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.65%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

