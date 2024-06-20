Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Sells 53,586 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp trimmed its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 30.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 53,586 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $9,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 223.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total transaction of $145,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,026,339.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded up $5.15 on Thursday, reaching $68.30. 9,112,379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,279,501. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.07 and a 52 week high of $87.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.69 and a 200 day moving average of $73.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.09 billion, a PE ratio of 186.53, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 855.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.69.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

