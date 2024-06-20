Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $95.95

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $95.95 and last traded at $97.00, with a volume of 384328 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $99.54.

ALB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Albemarle from $132.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $137.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.11.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.62 and its 200 day moving average is $124.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 4.02%. The business’s revenue was down 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.18%.

In related news, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $114,251.79. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,875.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $194,950.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,882.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $114,251.79. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,802 shares in the company, valued at $921,875.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Albemarle by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,083,522 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,034,787,000 after acquiring an additional 82,874 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 128.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,076,357 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,022,420,000 after buying an additional 3,979,885 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,800,219 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $838,025,000 after buying an additional 1,396,624 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,185,734 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $749,235,000 after buying an additional 1,667,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,476,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $502,310,000 after buying an additional 1,245,719 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

