Alimco Financial (OTCMKTS:ALMC) vs. Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL) Financial Analysis

Alimco Financial (OTCMKTS:ALMC – Get Free Report) and Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Alimco Financial and Emeren Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Alimco Financial alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alimco Financial N/A N/A N/A Emeren Group -12.70% -0.88% -0.69%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alimco Financial and Emeren Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alimco Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Emeren Group $104.67 million 0.89 -$9.32 million ($0.26) -5.92

Analyst Ratings

Alimco Financial has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Emeren Group.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Alimco Financial and Emeren Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alimco Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Emeren Group 2 0 2 1 2.40

Emeren Group has a consensus target price of $5.38, indicating a potential upside of 249.03%. Given Emeren Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Emeren Group is more favorable than Alimco Financial.

Volatility & Risk

Alimco Financial has a beta of 0.1, indicating that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Emeren Group has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Alimco Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.1% of Emeren Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.1% of Alimco Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.0% of Emeren Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Emeren Group beats Alimco Financial on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alimco Financial

(Get Free Report)

Alimco Financial Corporation focuses on business financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Alliance Semiconductor Corporation and changed its name to Alimco Financial Corporation in 2017. Alimco Financial Corporation was founded in 1985 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

About Emeren Group

(Get Free Report)

Emeren Group Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It owns and operates 3 gigawatt pipeline of projects and independent power producer assets. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells project rights. In addition, it engages in engineering design; procurement of solar modules; balance-of-system components and other components; and construction contracting and management services. Further, the company generates and sells electricity. It operates in China, United States, UK, Spain, France, Poland, Italy, Hungary, and Internationally. The company was formerly known as ReneSola Ltd and changed its name to Emeren Group Ltd in January 2023. Emeren Group Ltd was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for Alimco Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimco Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.