Alliance Pharma (LON:APH) Shares Up 8.1%

Alliance Pharma plc (LON:APH – Get Free Report) shot up 8.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 35.50 ($0.45) and last traded at GBX 35.50 ($0.45). 11,125,220 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 579% from the average session volume of 1,639,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 32.85 ($0.42).

Alliance Pharma Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £221.43 million, a PE ratio of -4,000.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 35.58 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 37.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.00.

About Alliance Pharma

(Get Free Report)

Alliance Pharma plc operates as a pharmaceutical company in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, China, and the Americas. The company acquires, markets, and distributes consumer healthcare and prescription medicine products. The company also offers medicines, medical devices, food supplements, and cosmetics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.