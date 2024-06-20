Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) PT Raised to $40.00

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by B. Riley from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.18% from the company’s current price.

AOSL has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AOSL traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.70. The stock had a trading volume of 19,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,693. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a one year low of $19.38 and a one year high of $35.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of $909.79 million, a PE ratio of -93.24 and a beta of 2.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.74.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a positive return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 1.44%. The business had revenue of $150.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.59) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $38,278.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,545,704.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AOSL. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth about $254,000. Overbrook Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $294,000. 78.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

Featured Articles

