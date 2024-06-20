Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $40.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. 144,959 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 149,539 shares.The stock last traded at $32.21 and had previously closed at $31.35.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AOSL

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

In related news, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $38,278.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,545,704.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AOSL. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 288.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 293,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,752,000 after buying an additional 217,800 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,005,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,017,000 after acquiring an additional 198,291 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 199,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,394,000 after acquiring an additional 100,591 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 295,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,516,000 after acquiring an additional 94,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 446,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,842,000 after acquiring an additional 71,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.92 and a 200-day moving average of $24.74. The company has a market cap of $920.98 million, a PE ratio of -93.24 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $150.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.13 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a positive return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 1.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.