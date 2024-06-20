Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $178.74 and last traded at $177.63. 4,000,785 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 21,045,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $176.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.67.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.29.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total transaction of $3,502,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,325,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,012,608.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total transaction of $105,566.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at $4,532,870.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total transaction of $3,502,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,325,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,012,608.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,958 shares of company stock worth $22,383,553. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphabet

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

