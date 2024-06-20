Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Up 0.5%

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) traded up 0.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $177.29 and last traded at $176.03. 6,302,547 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 28,667,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $175.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.26.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.5 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $169.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total transaction of $105,566.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at $4,532,870.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total value of $105,566.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,532,870.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total transaction of $266,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,727 shares in the company, valued at $663,107.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,958 shares of company stock worth $22,383,553 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $369,000. Keynote Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,154,000. IMS Capital Management grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 12,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,907 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Finally, OMC Financial Services LTD bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,227,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

