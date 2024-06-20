Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Short Interest Update

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200,000 shares, a decline of 5.2% from the May 15th total of 2,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 742,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on DOX. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Amdocs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Amdocs from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amdocs has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.80.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amdocs

Amdocs Stock Performance

Shares of Amdocs stock opened at $76.35 on Thursday. Amdocs has a 1 year low of $74.41 and a 1 year high of $99.75. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.55 and its 200 day moving average is $86.99.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Amdocs had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amdocs will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.479 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is currently 43.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amdocs

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. increased its holdings in Amdocs by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 9,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Amdocs by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Amdocs by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in Amdocs by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its stake in Amdocs by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 3,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amdocs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.