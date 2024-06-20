American Battery Technology (NASDAQ:ABAT) Short Interest Up 5.5% in May

American Battery Technology (NASDAQ:ABAT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,010,000 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the May 15th total of 4,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 557,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.0 days. Currently, 8.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

American Battery Technology Trading Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ:ABAT opened at $1.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.42. American Battery Technology has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $13.78.

American Battery Technology (NASDAQ:ABAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.05).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of American Battery Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grassi Investment Management bought a new position in American Battery Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,224,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in American Battery Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in American Battery Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Battery Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in American Battery Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

About American Battery Technology

American Battery Technology Company operates as a battery materials company. The company explores for resources of battery metals, such as such as lithium, nickel, cobalt, and manganese; and develops and commercializes technologies for the extraction of battery metals, as well as commercializes integrated process for the recycling of lithium-ion batteries.

