American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Acquired by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,268 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,081,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 666,027 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $99,365,000 after purchasing an additional 167,332 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the third quarter worth about $258,000. CenterBook Partners LP grew its holdings in American Express by 184.7% in the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 26,273 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 17,044 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 10,824 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXP has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of American Express from $253.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on American Express from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on American Express from $232.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.30.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 38,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total transaction of $9,276,263.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,310 shares in the company, valued at $18,209,855.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 38,873 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total value of $9,276,263.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,310 shares in the company, valued at $18,209,855.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 117,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.44, for a total value of $27,267,303.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,318 shares in the company, valued at $25,642,315.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 177,717 shares of company stock valued at $41,680,999. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of AXP stock traded up $0.90 on Thursday, reaching $230.21. 2,965,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,043,579. American Express has a 1-year low of $140.91 and a 1-year high of $244.41. The stock has a market cap of $165.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $233.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.25.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.36. American Express had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 13 EPS for the current year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 23.06%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Articles

