America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $364.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.48 million. America’s Car-Mart had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 2.25%. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share.

America’s Car-Mart Stock Down 6.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRMT opened at $57.81 on Thursday. America’s Car-Mart has a 1-year low of $55.00 and a 1-year high of $127.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.41.

Get America's Car-Mart alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Douglas W. Jr. Campbell acquired 3,229 shares of America’s Car-Mart stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $61.62 per share, with a total value of $198,970.98. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 70,841 shares in the company, valued at $4,365,222.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Douglas W. Jr. Campbell acquired 3,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.62 per share, with a total value of $198,970.98. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 70,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,365,222.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson bought 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.85 per share, for a total transaction of $491,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 728,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,140,832.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 25,279 shares of company stock valued at $1,474,834 over the last three months. 14.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of America’s Car-Mart

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in America’s Car-Mart in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in America’s Car-Mart during the third quarter worth about $231,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the 1st quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRMT. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of America’s Car-Mart in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on America’s Car-Mart from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on America’s Car-Mart

About America’s Car-Mart

(Get Free Report)

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for America's Car-Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America's Car-Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.