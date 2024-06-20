Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank decreased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $7,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

AMP stock traded up $5.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $442.22. 460,837 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,300. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $425.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $406.99. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $306.63 and a 52-week high of $442.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.10 by $0.29. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 75.97% and a net margin of 19.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.15%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.07, for a total transaction of $657,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,818,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Gumer Alvero sold 1,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.00, for a total transaction of $721,924.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at $3,056,378. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.07, for a total value of $657,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,818,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,376 shares of company stock worth $1,476,274 over the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Raymond James began coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $437.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $450.88.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

