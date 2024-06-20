Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Ellenbecker Investment Group

Ellenbecker Investment Group lowered its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 798 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in Amgen were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 1.7% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,658 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Amgen by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 37,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,857,000 after buying an additional 16,376 shares during the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 1,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in Amgen by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 11,348 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Amgen by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN traded up $3.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $309.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,621,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,734,764. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $294.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $290.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.42. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $218.44 and a 1 year high of $329.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.60.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 156.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total transaction of $662,811.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,883 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,268.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. William Blair raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Amgen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.85.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

