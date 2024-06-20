Analysts’ Upgrades for June 20th (ASMIY, BFH, CVEO, DLO, ERO, FBIO, FM, FQVLF, GME, HMST)

Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, June 20th:

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an underperform rating to an in-line rating. The firm currently has $45.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $42.00.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a sell rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $9.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $13.00.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. CIBC currently has C$36.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$32.00.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Citigroup Inc. currently has C$26.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$14.00.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) was upgraded by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $13.50 price target on the stock.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $115.00 target price on the stock.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) was upgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $11.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $7.00.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) was upgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $130.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $96.00.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $92.00 target price on the stock.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a hold rating to a buy rating.

