Analyzing Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) and Elutia (NASDAQ:ELUT)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Free Report) and Elutia (NASDAQ:ELUT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fennec Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00 Elutia 0 0 2 0 3.00

Fennec Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 145.02%. Elutia has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 216.09%. Given Elutia’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Elutia is more favorable than Fennec Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fennec Pharmaceuticals 6.33% -39.41% 8.46% Elutia -164.45% N/A -112.77%

Risk & Volatility

Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Elutia has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fennec Pharmaceuticals $21.25 million 8.40 -$16.05 million $0.03 217.67 Elutia $24.75 million 3.41 -$37.66 million ($2.37) -1.47

Fennec Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Elutia. Elutia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fennec Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.5% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.0% of Elutia shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.0% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 40.8% of Elutia shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Fennec Pharmaceuticals beats Elutia on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. in September 2014. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

About Elutia

Elutia Inc., a commercial-stage company, develops and commercializes drug-eluting biologics products for neurostimulation, wound care, and breast reconstruction in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Device Protection; Women's Health; and Cardiovascular. It offers CanGaroo Envelope, which is used to accommodate cardiac implantable electronic devices, such as pacemakers and internal defibrillators. The company also develops CanGarooRM, a combination of the CanGaroo envelope with antibiotics, to reduce the risk of infection after surgical implantation of an electronic device. In addition, it provides ProxiCor for cardiac tissue repair and pericardial closure; Tyke, an extracellular material that is used in the repair of cardiac structures for neonate and infant patients; and VasCure, a patch material to repair or reconstruct the peripheral vasculature. Further, the company offers SimpliDerm, which uses human acellular dermal matrices for tissue repair and reconstruction in various applications, such as sports medicine, hernia repair, trauma reconstruction, and breast reconstruction surgeries following mastectomy. It serves hospitals and healthcare facilities through its direct sales force, independent sales agents, and distributors. The company was formerly known as Aziyo Biologics, Inc. and changed its name to Elutia Inc. in September 2023. Elutia Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, Maryland.

