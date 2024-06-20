Andrews Sykes Group (LON:ASY) Trading 0.5% Higher

Andrews Sykes Group plc (LON:ASY – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 564.90 ($7.18) and last traded at GBX 557.50 ($7.08). 709 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 2,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 555 ($7.05).

Andrews Sykes Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 584.18 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 594.63. The firm has a market capitalization of £233.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,327.38 and a beta of 0.43.

Andrews Sykes Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a GBX 14 ($0.18) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.34%. Andrews Sykes Group’s payout ratio is 6,190.48%.

Andrews Sykes Group Company Profile

Andrews Sykes Group plc, an investment holding company, engages in the hire, sale, and installation of environmental control equipment in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Hire and Sales UK, Hire and Sales Europe, Hire and Sales Middle East, and Installation and Maintenance segments.

