Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Shares Down 5%

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.90 and last traded at $1.91. 534,291 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 815,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.01.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ANGI. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Angi from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Angi from $4.00 to $3.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Angi presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $913.17 million, a PE ratio of -37.90 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.17 and a 200-day moving average of $2.40.

In related news, CTO Kulesh Shanmugasundaram sold 11,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total value of $25,023.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 160,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,877.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,244 shares of company stock worth $78,947. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Angi by 21.4% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 96,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 17,102 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Angi by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,722,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,612,000 after purchasing an additional 95,514 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in shares of Angi by 3.5% during the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 323,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 10,793 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Angi during the first quarter worth $1,234,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Angi during the first quarter worth $162,000. 12.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ads and Leads, Services, and International. It provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened and customer-rated service professionals, matches consumers with independently established home services professionals.

