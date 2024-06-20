Anglo-Eastern Plantations (LON:AEP) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $694.12

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Plc (LON:AEP – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 694.12 ($8.82) and traded as low as GBX 664 ($8.44). Anglo-Eastern Plantations shares last traded at GBX 678 ($8.61), with a volume of 2,467 shares traded.

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 700 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 693.87. The firm has a market cap of £267.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 662.75 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 8.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 1.56%. Anglo-Eastern Plantations’s dividend payout ratio is 2,352.94%.

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Company Profile

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and develops agriculture plantations in Indonesia and Malaysia. It primarily produces crude palm oil, palm kernels, shell nuts, fresh fruit bunches, biomass, and biogas products, as well as rubber slabs. The company also operates four biogas plants that generates and supplies surplus electricity to the national grid.

