AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Shares Gap Up to $22.85

AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.85, but opened at $23.52. AngloGold Ashanti shares last traded at $23.46, with a volume of 261,701 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AU. StockNews.com raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. HSBC lowered AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on AngloGold Ashanti from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.75.
AngloGold Ashanti Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AngloGold Ashanti
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AU. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the third quarter worth $245,342,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 312.3% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,003,149 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $112,199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,547,011 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,747,289 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $615,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,322 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,027,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 35,493.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,279,602 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $20,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,007 shares in the last quarter. 36.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About AngloGold Ashanti
AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.
