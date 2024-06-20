Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE) Shares Up 5.3%

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) shares shot up 5.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $38.31 and last traded at $38.31. 199,137 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 548,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APGE. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Apogee Therapeutics from $46.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Apogee Therapeutics from $37.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Apogee Therapeutics from $44.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Apogee Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Apogee Therapeutics Stock Up 3.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.26.

Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts expect that Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apogee Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 44.7% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Apogee Therapeutics by 28.8% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Apogee Therapeutics by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Apogee Therapeutics by 111.2% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Apogee Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $52,000. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apogee Therapeutics Company Profile

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

