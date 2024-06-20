Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) is Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Green Alpha Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,911 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Applied Materials accounts for approximately 2.1% of Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 5,217 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 3,957 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 15,262 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,474,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 3,733 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMAT. Barclays raised Applied Materials from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.84.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $7.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $239.99. 7,043,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,728,743. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $213.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.56. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $249.42.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 41.22% and a net margin of 27.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 18.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other news, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $4,446,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,091,873.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total value of $554,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,890,103.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $4,446,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,091,873.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,598,500 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.