Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.58 and last traded at $4.58. Approximately 154,981 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,529,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.83.

APLT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Applied Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Applied Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.37.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Applied Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Applied Therapeutics news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 150,000 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total value of $631,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,005,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,281,374.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 150,000 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total value of $631,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,005,077 shares in the company, valued at $25,281,374.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Leslie D. Funtleyder sold 16,980 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total value of $73,353.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 291,441 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,025.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 250,778 shares of company stock worth $1,066,861. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,659,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,558,000 after purchasing an additional 865,689 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,092,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 199,500 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 112.9% during the fourth quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 412,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 219,008 shares during the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new position in Applied Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $13,919,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Applied Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $1,139,000. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of novel product candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of high unmet medical need in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is AT-007 (also called govorestat) that has completed phase 3 for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids, for treating enzyme sorbitol dehydrogenase, and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

