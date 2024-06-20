Arbitrum (ARB) Trading 14.3% Lower Over Last Week

Arbitrum (ARB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 20th. Arbitrum has a total market cap of $2.63 billion and $235.67 million worth of Arbitrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arbitrum token can currently be purchased for about $0.81 or 0.00001252 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Arbitrum has traded 14.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Arbitrum Token Profile

Arbitrum was first traded on March 23rd, 2023. Arbitrum’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,231,588,116 tokens. Arbitrum’s official Twitter account is @arbitrum. Arbitrum’s official website is arbitrum.foundation.

Buying and Selling Arbitrum

