Arc Minerals (LON:ARCM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.17

Arc Minerals Limited (LON:ARCM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.17 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.33 ($0.02), with a volume of 108310016 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.82 ($0.02).

Arc Minerals Trading Up 1.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.25, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2.22. The company has a market cap of £22.48 million, a PE ratio of -307.50 and a beta of 0.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arc Minerals

In other Arc Minerals news, insider Nick von Schirnding bought 1,112,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £22,246.94 ($28,268.03). Company insiders own 13.29% of the company’s stock.

About Arc Minerals

Arc Minerals Limited engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and development of mineral properties in Africa. It holds interests in the Zambia copper and cobalt projects; and 72.5% in the Zaco copper project located in Western part of the Zambian copper belt. Arc Minerals Limited is based in Road Town, British Virgin Islands.

