Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Trading Down 1.3%

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.10 and last traded at $3.13. 1,480,541 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 5,114,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.17.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ACHR. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Archer Aviation from $6.50 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Archer Aviation from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Archer Aviation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.10.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.70.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.08). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,324,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,123,000 after buying an additional 1,394,872 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 44,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 11,248 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 8,246 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 111,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 11,163 shares in the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

