Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Receives $130.29 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $130.29.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $154.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on Ares Management from $153.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Ares Management from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Shares of ARES stock opened at $135.00 on Friday. Ares Management has a 12-month low of $90.29 and a 12-month high of $150.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $41.83 billion, a PE ratio of 60.54, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.21.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.13). Ares Management had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $707.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ares Management will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 166.82%.

In other Ares Management news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 3,417 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total value of $457,878.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,659,808. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ares Management news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 3,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total value of $457,878.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,659,808. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.41, for a total value of $14,041,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,061,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,440,288 shares of company stock valued at $195,604,134 in the last 90 days. 41.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Ares Management during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 66.7% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

