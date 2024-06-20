Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Shares Sold by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. lowered its stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 34.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,931 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,124 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Ares Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ares Management in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in Ares Management in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Ares Management stock traded down $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $134.68. 1,539,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,126,354. Ares Management Co. has a 1-year low of $90.29 and a 1-year high of $150.12. The company has a market cap of $41.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.58.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.13). Ares Management had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $707.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 166.82%.

Insider Activity at Ares Management

In related news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 15,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total value of $2,065,803.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,995.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ares Management news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 3,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total value of $457,878.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,312 shares in the company, valued at $3,659,808. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 15,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total value of $2,065,803.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,995.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,440,288 shares of company stock valued at $195,604,134 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARES. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ares Management from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Ares Management from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on Ares Management from $153.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ares Management in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Ares Management from $154.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.29.

About Ares Management

(Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

