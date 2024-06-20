ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Position Lifted by EWG Elevate Inc.

EWG Elevate Inc. raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 80.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,159 shares during the quarter. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC now owns 47,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $171,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $479,000. Finally, BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $239,000.

ARK Innovation ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,625,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,836,748. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.48. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $33.76 and a one year high of $54.52.

ARK Innovation ETF Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

