ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) PT Raised to $1,185.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of ASML from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a buy rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,043.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $1,061.38 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $951.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $891.91. ASML has a 52 week low of $563.99 and a 52 week high of $1,077.22. The company has a market cap of $418.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.54. ASML had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 56.99%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. Research analysts anticipate that ASML will post 20.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were given a dividend of $1.343 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. ASML’s payout ratio is 32.53%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the first quarter worth about $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in ASML during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of ASML by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in ASML in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

