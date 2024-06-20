AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Stock Price Up 0.4%

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.94 and last traded at $11.43. 3,184,995 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 7,368,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.39.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ASTS shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $7.40 to $12.90 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on AST SpaceMobile from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.66 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 7.51, a quick ratio of 7.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.20.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 209.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,450,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,606,000 after buying an additional 5,046,667 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 49.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,663,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217,531 shares during the last quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC now owns 3,962,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,805 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its position in AST SpaceMobile by 31.3% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,051,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 250,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Masters Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AST SpaceMobile during the first quarter worth approximately $2,900,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

