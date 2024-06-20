Astar (ASTR) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $398.99 Million

Astar (ASTR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 20th. Astar has a total market cap of $398.99 million and approximately $25.75 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Astar token can now be bought for $0.0700 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Astar has traded 15.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Astar

Astar was first traded on October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 8,495,485,794 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,700,623,859 tokens. Astar’s official website is astar.network. Astar’s official message board is forum.astar.network. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Astar

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar (ASTR) is a decentralized infrastructure project for cross-chain interoperability and dApp development. Created by a team led by Dr. Jun Li, Astar aims to enable seamless communication between blockchains. ASTR token is used for transaction fees, governance, and staking. It empowers developers to build innovative cross-chain dApps for DeFi, gaming, NFTs, and more.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Astar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Astar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Astar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

