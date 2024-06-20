Atalaya Mining Plc (LON:ATYM) Insider Buys £370,000 in Stock

Atalaya Mining Plc (LON:ATYM – Get Free Report) insider Jesus Fernandez Lopez acquired 92,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 400 ($5.08) per share, for a total transaction of £370,000 ($470,139.77).

Jesus Fernandez Lopez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 21st, Jesus Fernandez Lopez sold 65,000 shares of Atalaya Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 486 ($6.18), for a total value of £315,900 ($401,397.71).

Atalaya Mining Stock Down 0.7 %

LON ATYM opened at GBX 403 ($5.12) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 432.34 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 376.62. Atalaya Mining Plc has a one year low of GBX 281 ($3.57) and a one year high of GBX 493.50 ($6.27). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.43, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of £564.08 million, a P/E ratio of 1,752.17, a P/E/G ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Atalaya Mining from GBX 580 ($7.37) to GBX 595 ($7.56) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Atalaya Mining from GBX 410 ($5.21) to GBX 480 ($6.10) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.

Atalaya Mining Company Profile

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company's flagship property is the Proyecto Riotinto mine, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It explores for copper concentrates, silver by-products, and gold.

Featured Articles

