AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Shares Up 4.4%

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.13 and last traded at $22.13. 51,097 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 704,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.20.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATRC. StockNews.com lowered AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer raised AtriCure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on AtriCure from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on AtriCure from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.78.

AtriCure Stock Up 12.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 4.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.56 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.55.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $108.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.86 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 8.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AtriCure, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Justin J. Noznesky sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $45,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,784 shares in the company, valued at $2,211,905.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Salvatore Privitera purchased 5,000 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.25 per share, for a total transaction of $111,250.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 103,290 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,202.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Justin J. Noznesky sold 1,500 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total transaction of $45,585.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,784 shares in the company, valued at $2,211,905.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATRC. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in AtriCure by 70.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,522 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AtriCure by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,202 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

