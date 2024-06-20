Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA) Short Interest Up 6.3% in May

Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,870,000 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the May 15th total of 2,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 197,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.5 days. Approximately 7.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aura Biosciences

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Aura Biosciences by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Aura Biosciences by 27.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 3,782 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Aura Biosciences by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 6,546 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in Aura Biosciences by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 17,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 6,809 shares during the period. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its holdings in Aura Biosciences by 11.2% in the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 111,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the period. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aura Biosciences Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of AURA stock opened at $7.05 on Thursday. Aura Biosciences has a 1 year low of $5.99 and a 1 year high of $12.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.32 and its 200-day moving average is $7.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 0.37.

About Aura Biosciences

Aura Biosciences ( NASDAQ:AURA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.11. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aura Biosciences will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aura Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision immunotherapies to treat a range of solid tumors. The company's proprietary platform enables the targeting of a range of solid tumors using virus-like particles conjugated with drugs or loaded with nucleic acids to create virus-like drug conjugates.

