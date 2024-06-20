Autins Group (LON:AUTG) Sets New 52-Week High at $14.00

Autins Group plc (LON:AUTG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 14 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 14 ($0.18), with a volume of 1800 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13 ($0.17).

Autins Group Trading Up 7.7 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 11.50 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 9.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.94. The company has a market cap of £7.64 million, a P/E ratio of -600.00 and a beta of 1.02.

Autins Group Company Profile

Autins Group plc, an investment holding company, provides noise vibration and harshness insulation materials. It offers Neptune, a nonwoven microfibre material; multi-layer products; light foam; heavy layer products; foams; and fleeces, as well as DecibeX, an underlay products to reduce impact noise and improve acoustics.

