Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Curbstone Financial Management Corp

Curbstone Financial Management Corp cut its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,710 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ADSK traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $243.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,215,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,246. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $218.65 and a 200 day moving average of $238.12. The company has a market cap of $52.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.43. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.01 and a 1 year high of $279.53.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The software company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 65.46% and a net margin of 17.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADSK. Piper Sandler Companies upped their target price on Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Autodesk from $293.00 to $254.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $239.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $262.42.

In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $129,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,418,010. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $129,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,418,010. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 5,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.01, for a total value of $1,443,835.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,387,662.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,501 shares of company stock worth $11,714,162. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

