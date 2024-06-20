Autolus Therapeutics’ (AUTL) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Autolus Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $8.70.

Shares of Autolus Therapeutics stock opened at $3.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.22 and its 200 day moving average is $5.35. Autolus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $7.45.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $10.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $100,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $108,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 113.6% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 21,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 11,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate to treat multiple myeloma.

