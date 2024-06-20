AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Stake Trimmed by Woodstock Corp

Woodstock Corp lessened its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. 92.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone Trading Up 1.8 %

AutoZone stock traded up $52.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3,021.34. 83,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,658. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,375.35 and a 12 month high of $3,256.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2,892.45 and a 200 day moving average of $2,849.30. The firm has a market cap of $51.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $36.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $35.67 by $1.02. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.60% and a negative return on equity of 54.58%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $34.12 earnings per share. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 6,700 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,190.22, for a total value of $21,374,474.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 15,357 shares in the company, valued at $48,992,208.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Jenna M. Bedsole bought 36 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2,757.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,255.60. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 36 shares in the company, valued at $99,255.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,190.22, for a total transaction of $21,374,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 15,357 shares in the company, valued at $48,992,208.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AZO shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on AutoZone from $3,465.00 to $3,340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,024.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,450.00 to $3,280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,105.88.

View Our Latest Report on AutoZone

AutoZone Company Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.