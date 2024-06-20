Avalanche (AVAX) One Day Volume Tops $299.16 Million

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for $27.66 or 0.00042562 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Avalanche has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar. Avalanche has a market cap of $10.88 billion and $299.16 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00008160 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00012870 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00010665 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00004686 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 442,753,023 coins and its circulating supply is 393,406,653 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

