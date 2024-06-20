Avante (CVE:XX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.67

Shares of Avante Corp. (CVE:XX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.67 and last traded at C$0.67, with a volume of 36800 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.72.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.80. The stock has a market cap of C$19.45 million, a P/E ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.73.

Avante Corp., through its subsidiary Avante Security Inc, engages in the provision of security services to residential clients in Canada. The company offers system design, sales, installations, and monitoring services, as well as alarm response and patrols, personal protection, house staff training, and secure transportation.

