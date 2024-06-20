B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Price Target Raised to C$5.50 at Cormark

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) had its target price lifted by analysts at Cormark from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 51.93% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Eight Capital dropped their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, B2Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.95.
B2Gold Trading Up 2.5 %
B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.01. B2Gold had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of C$622.09 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that B2Gold will post 0.3689788 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Transactions at B2Gold
In related news, Senior Officer Randall Chatwin sold 12,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.72, for a total value of C$46,574.40. In other B2Gold news, Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 91,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.75, for a total transaction of C$343,320.00. Also, Senior Officer Randall Chatwin sold 12,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.72, for a total transaction of C$46,574.40. In the last quarter, insiders sold 368,413 shares of company stock worth $1,418,489. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.
B2Gold Company Profile
B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.
