Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $351.85

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 366.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 351.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.21, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,035.43, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.80.

In other news, insider Philip Harrison sold 30,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 382 ($4.85), for a total value of £117,988.34 ($149,921.65). In related news, insider Leo Quinn sold 189,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 385 ($4.89), for a total transaction of £731,195.85 ($929,092.57). Also, insider Philip Harrison sold 30,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 382 ($4.85), for a total transaction of £117,988.34 ($149,921.65). 1.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The company constructs buildings, including commercial, healthcare, education, retail, and residential assets; and infrastructure assets comprising highways and railways, as well as other large-scale infrastructure assets, such as waste, water, and energy plants.

