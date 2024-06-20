Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Banco de Chile from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Get Banco de Chile alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BCH

Banco de Chile Stock Up 1.6 %

BCH traded up $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $23.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,958. Banco de Chile has a fifty-two week low of $19.20 and a fifty-two week high of $24.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.80.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Banco de Chile had a net margin of 29.41% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The business had revenue of $824.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.94 million. On average, research analysts predict that Banco de Chile will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Banco de Chile by 569.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 163.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Banco de Chile by 335.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Banco de Chile by 737.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Banco de Chile by 24.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. 1.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banco de Chile

(Get Free Report)

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to customers in Chile. The company offers checking and debit accounts, debit and credit cards, and lines of credit; mortgage, consume, commercial, general purpose mortgage loans, and finance leases; and factoring services, mutual fund management, stock brokerage, foreign trade, payments and collections, insurance brokerage, including life and general insurance, as well as time deposits, savings instruments, and foreign currency services through branches under the Banco de Chile and Banco Edwards brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Banco de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.