Barclays Trims Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Target Price to $350.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $390.00 to $350.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ACN. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $395.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Accenture from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Accenture from $395.00 to $340.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Accenture from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $409.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Accenture from $374.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $360.50.

ACN opened at $285.35 on Monday. Accenture has a 12-month low of $278.69 and a 12-month high of $387.51. The stock has a market cap of $191.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $301.66 and a 200-day moving average of $337.67.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.11. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Accenture will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total value of $2,657,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,937,488.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total transaction of $1,536,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,208,606.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total value of $2,657,040.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,937,488.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,083 shares of company stock worth $8,959,325. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Clear Rock Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Rock Advisors LLC now owns 6,588 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Accenture by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,680,610 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $575,480,000 after buying an additional 124,068 shares during the period. Motiv8 Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 50,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,633,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

