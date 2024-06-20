Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Bought by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,048 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 3rd quarter worth $2,482,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 20.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 557,431 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $144,113,000 after buying an additional 92,837 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 10.5% in the third quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 1,211 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.9% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,135,238 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $810,553,000 after buying an additional 89,714 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 11.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 244,078 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $63,102,000 after buying an additional 24,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock opened at $233.73 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $234.33 and its 200-day moving average is $237.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.55 billion, a PE ratio of 51.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $224.00 and a 12-month high of $287.32.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 6.76%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 83.70%.

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.31, for a total transaction of $71,793.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,876.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.31, for a total value of $71,793.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,876.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roland Goette sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.70, for a total value of $781,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,608 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,713.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,615 shares of company stock valued at $2,033,381. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BDX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $274.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.17.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Featured Stories

