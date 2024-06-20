Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Belite Bio in a report on Thursday, May 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Belite Bio in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.83.
Belite Bio Price Performance
Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.07. On average, analysts forecast that Belite Bio will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Belite Bio
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Belite Bio stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 0.13% of Belite Bio at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Belite Bio Company Profile
Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting retinal degenerative eye diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is LBS-008 (Tinlarebant), an orally administered once-a-day tablet for maintaining the health and integrity of retinal tissues in autosomal recessive Stargardt disease and geographic atrophy patients.
