Benchmark (LON:BMK) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $44.46

Shares of Benchmark Holdings plc (LON:BMK – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 44.46 ($0.56) and traded as low as GBX 41.70 ($0.53). Benchmark shares last traded at GBX 41.70 ($0.53), with a volume of 142,365 shares trading hands.

Benchmark Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £310.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,400.00, a P/E/G ratio of -19.62 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 44.42 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 42.28.

About Benchmark

Benchmark Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of technical services, products, and specialist knowledge that supports the development of food and farming industries. It operates through Genetics, Advanced Nutrition, and Health segments. The Genetics segment offers sea bass and bream, salmon, and shrimp breeding technologies and production facilities to the harnesses industry to provide various genetic merit ova.

