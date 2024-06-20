Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $21.97

Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.97 and traded as low as $21.16. Berkshire Hills Bancorp shares last traded at $21.33, with a volume of 189,054 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BHLB

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $923.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.68 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $169.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BHLB. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $146,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 7.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,752 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,000. 83.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company provides various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.